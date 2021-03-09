StormTeam 3: Potentially record-breaking warmth Tuesday before Wednesday showers

Strong winds out of the south Tuesday will bump temperatures up to around 60 by lunchtime, and towards the mid 60s this afternoon. These are potentially record breaking temps being forecast. A high of 65 degrees would break the warmest high temp record in Rochester (59 degrees set in 1977), and in Charles City (62 degrees set in 2000). And about those winds again, they will be up to 20mph this afternoon, at times gusting up to 30mph. Mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning will begin to fill with clouds int he afternoon as a cold front approaches our area.

Showers will begin to build overnight tonight starting as early as 9pm and becoming more widespread with time. Showers will be scattered during the Wednesday morning commute, with a potential for even a few weak thunderstorms as early as 7am. Showers gradually clear during the afternoon hours Wednesday. Temps drop from the 50s to the 30s between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The rest of the week is rather calm, with highs in the mid 40s (mostly) and rather sunny skies. We are tracking another system early next week with even colder temps to follow, so enjoy this false spring while you can.