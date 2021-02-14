A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the rest of our Sunday and through Monday morning for good reason. Low temperatures, usually the coldest just around sunrise, will be falling anywhere between -20 to -25 degrees to kick off the new work week. The winds, although not the strongest, will push wind chills lower than that (-30 to -40). During this time we'll be approaching, and possibly passing below, record cold temperatures set way back in 1939. The previous record for coldest low temperature is currently sitting at -19 degrees. Time will tell if we shatter the record Monday morning, or if we stay "warm" enough to fall short.
Temperatures could fall low enough to break records Sunday night into Monday morning
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 9:30 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Potentially Record Breaking Cold Coming into Monday
- StormTeam3: A potentially record-breaking cold for Veteran's Day
- StormTeam 3: Near Record Cold This Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Two rounds of cold coming
- StormTeam 3: Another cold spell coming
- StormTeam 3: Record lows possible Monday night
- Record-breaking cold freezing Minnesota lakes early
- StormTeam 3: Potential blizzard conditions with massive winter cold front
- It's not just cold, it's record-breaking cold
- StormTeam 3: Gorgeous Monday, Severe Potential Returns Tuesday
Scroll for more content...