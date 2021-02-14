StormTeam 3: Potentially Record Breaking Cold Coming into Monday

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the rest of our Sunday and through Monday morning for good reason. Low temperatures, usually the coldest just around sunrise, will be falling anywhere between -20 to -25 degrees to kick off the new work week. The winds, although not the strongest, will push wind chills lower than that (-30 to -40). During this time we'll be approaching, and possibly passing below, record cold temperatures set way back in 1939. The previous record for coldest low temperature is currently sitting at -19 degrees. Time will tell if we shatter the record Monday morning, or if we stay "warm" enough to fall short.