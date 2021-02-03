StormTeam 3: Potential blizzard conditions with massive winter cold front

WEDNESDAY: ABOVE AVERAGE AND WINDY

Today will be an above average day, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as winds pick up out of the south. As winds pick up to 25mph late Wednesday, so do the temperatures. Temps warm to the mid 20s at noon, to 30 in the afternoon, and the mid 30s overnight. This all comes ahead of a strong cold front which moves in Thursday, with the potential for a wintry mix of rain/snow/ice starting as early as tonight.

THURSDAY: MASSIVE COLD FRONT BRINGS TUMULTUOUS WINTER WEATHER

Thursday will be a day to be alert to the forecast all day long, with all different types of winter weather possible. Let's lay it out.

Thursday morning - A scattered wintry mix of rain/snow/ice will be possible ahead of the front from the early morning hours through 6-8am. Sufficient ice could make for a glaze of ice on roadways, but this is more likely to be patchy and not widespread.

Thursday Midday - The wintry mix transitions into snow as the cold front moves through. Winds shift from out of the south to out of the northwest and temps rapidly fall form the 30s. Snow will fall through the early afternoon hours. Several inches are possible, with 2-4 inches of a heavy snowball packing snow seeming likely. The weather doesn't stop when the snow is gone though.

Thursday Afternoon into Friday Morning - Winds at 30mph, gusting to 40mph, behind the front will make for blowing snow, and potential blizzard conditions. A blizzard warning is out for parts of north and central Iowa including Mason City, with winter storm watches out for the rest of the area as these blizzard conditions are possible here as well. The severity of whiteout conditions will be somewhat correlated with snowfall amounts and how much icing there is in the morning. Given that icing is likely scattered, so too ay the blizzard conditions be later on Thursday. The conditions could last through early Friday morning, and the rest of Friday will still be quite blustery with winds at 25mph and temps in the single digits.

FRIDAY - NEXT WEEK: BLAST OF ARCTIC COLD AIR FROM POLAR VORTEX

Behind the front comes the coldest air we will see this winter. Will fall into the single digits Friday, with high temps below zero by Sunday and Monday. Wind chills Friday through next week will remain below zero during this entire period. The coldest days will be Sunday and Monday, with high temps below zero, lows near 20 below, and wind chills potentially 40+ below zero. Yikes. I am expecting wind chill advisories and warnings to be issued.

This comes as a lobe, or portion, of the polar vortex drops into our region. The Polar Vortex is a naturally occurring area of low pressure high in the atmosphere near the north pole. A sudden stratospheric warming event that occurred around the new year has broken up the polar vortex, and has sent cold air normally locked up in the poles surging southward. While this cold snap won't be quite as significant as the one which occurred in 2019 - when the full vortex was displaced over North America - it will still pose dangerously cold conditions with wind chills far below zero.

For more on the Polar Vortex, you can watch our explainer from last year.

Temps will remain below average through mid February.