StormTeam 3: Potential Snow Accumulation Through Sunday Morning

A storm system will bring rain and snow to the area tonight into Sunday morning. The bulk of the snow looks to stay just to our northwest, with potential for heavy snow from Sioux Falls to Mankato to Minneapolis. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for those locations. Most of our area is looking at less than 3 inches of snow accumulation, but if there is any shift in the storm track, it could mean heavier snowfall nearby. Continue to monitor the weather for updates through tonight as the storm system moves into the region.