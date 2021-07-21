StormTeam 3: Wildfire Smoke Leading to Poor Air Quality Levels

Several wildfires continue to burn across portions of the United States and Canada, sending plumes of smoke into the atmosphere. All of that smoke has been creating hazy skies across much of the region, and the haze has been thick enough near the surface to lower air quality. An Air Quality Alert is in effect across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin through Thursday, as air quality levels reach the Unhealthy category. Those in sensitive groups or with respiratory issues should consider limiting time outdoors until air quality levels improve.
Abundant haze across the area due to wildfire smoke is lowering air quality levels.
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 12:27 AM
