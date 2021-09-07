StormTeam 3: Pleasant temperatures expected through the weekend

We've got some quiet weather in the forecast for the next several days. Sunshine is expected through the end of the workweek and into the weekend, with highs temperatures hovering a few degrees above or below average. Dry weather is expected until the start of the next workweek.
Sunshine and near average high temperatures expected through the next few days
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 2:27 PM
