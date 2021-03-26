StormTeam 3: Pleasant Friday with some rain Saturday

FRIDAY: MIXED SUN AND CLOUDS, HIGHS IN THE MID 50S

The sun is rising this Friday morning with mostly sunny skies across the area and temps near 30 degrees. Temps will quickly warm into the low 50s by this afternoon with some sunshine and winds out of the south 5-10mph. Clouds will grow as the day goes on, but the skies should not be totally cloudy until this evening.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, OCCASIONAL AFTERNOON RAIN

A system moves into the upper Midwest early Saturday morning with scattered showers. These will continue on and off for the morning hours, with chances gradually decreasing through the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AT TIMES, MID 50S

The sun returns Sunday with some winds out of the west and high temps in the mid 50s. Another nice day for outdoor activities.

MONDAY: SUNNY, WINDY WITH GUSTS TO 35MPH, SUPER WARM IN THE UPPER 60S

Monday looks to be over 20 degrees above average! High temps will soar into the upper 60s in the afternoon as strong winds out of the south at over 20mph, gusting over 30mph, push in warmer temps. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday as well. A great day to be outside, but maybe not for an activity like tennis which isn't optimal in strong winds.

High temps cool down back into the 40s after Monday. A small chance for rain occurs early Tuesday.