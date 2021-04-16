StormTeam 3: Pleasant Conditions Continue Into The Weekend

We'll continue to see pleasant weather as we head into the weekend. On Saturday, expect a partly sunny sky, with highs generally in the middle 50s. More sunshine is expect on Sunday, and highs may actually reach 60 degrees for parts of the area. Enjoy the weather this weekend, as we're tracking a cold front to arrive Sunday night and Monday, ushering in colder air, and it will also bring the chance for rain or snow showers.
A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 6:38 PM
