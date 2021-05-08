StormTeam 3: Periods of rain expected to continue into tonight.

Rain is moving through the area this afternoon and is expected to continue off and on through tonight. The bulk of the rain will fall across Iowa, but some scattered activity is expected in Minnesota. Overall, rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range across Iowa, with lighter amounts in Minnesota. The rain is expected to clear out of the area for Mother's Day on Sunday.
Periods of rain will continue through tonight.
Posted: May 8, 2021 3:12 PM
