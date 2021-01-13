StormTeam 3: Periods of Snow and Wind Through Friday

A developing storm system will be moving into the Midwest for Thursday and Friday. This storm will bring periods of snow and some strong winds to Minnesota and Iowa, beginning Thursday morning and will likely continue until Friday night. Since this is a longer duration event, there will be times when snow is not falling.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across the area, as several inches of snow accumulation seems likely. As it stands right now, locations such as Rochester and Austin could see 4-7 inches of accumulation, and Mason City to Albert Lea could see 5-8 inches of snowfall by Friday night. A lot could still change with this forecast as the amount of snow will greatly depend on the track and the overall strength of the low pressure system. An subtle changes in the system, will impact our snowfall. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on this developing winter storm.