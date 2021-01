A cold front moved through the region, usher in some colder air, but it also kicked up the wind. Here are some of the peak wind gusts recorded across the area:

Mason City, IA: 41 mph

Austin, MN: 40 mph

Charles City, IA: 39 mph

Fairmont, MN: 37 mph

Mankato, MN: 37 mph

Rochester, MN: 36 mph

Decorah, IA: 36 mph

Preston, MN: 35 mph

Owatonna, MN: 35 mph

Dodge Center, MN: 33 mph

Winona, MN: 33 mph

Forest City, IA: 32 mph

Algona, IA: 32 mph

Albert Lea, MN: 30 mph