StormTeam 3: Peak Wind Gusts From Today

It was a rather wind Sunday across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa after a cold front pushed through the area. Winds were out of northwest between 15 and 30 mph, but some gusts topped 40 mph. The highest recorded gust in the area today was Mason City, with a gust of 48 mph. The wind will diminish going into Monday.
A look at some of the peak wind gusts from across the area.
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 8:18 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 8:19 PM
