StormTeam 3: Peak Wind Gusts Across the Area on Tuesday

Strong southwesterly winds helped to usher in warmer conditions across the region, but they were rather gusty at times. Many locations recorded wind gusts over 30 mph, and even a couple gusts up to 40 mph. The wind will be a bit lighter through the end of the workweek.
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 5:35 PM
