StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

On the heels of a Dense Fog Advisory that was cancelled on Sunday morning, more dense fog will be possible across the area later Sunday night and into Monday morning's commute. With temperatures dropping below the freezing point (near 20 degrees) overnight, this could cause freezing fog, which could coat area surfaces such as trees, bridges, and roadways, in a very thin layer of ice. Alongside a small chance for some isolated light snow/flurries Monday morning, and through the day, this could lead to some slick roads for our early Monday morning drive. Visibility will also be reduced due to the fog and could further hinder drivers as we make our as the sun is rising. Although widespread interference isn't expected, it would be wise to drive with caution on Monday morning, especially when driving at high speeds on less-traveled roads. Snowfall amounts through Monday will remain under an inch, with a light dusting possible for all of us.