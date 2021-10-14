StormTeam 3: Over a foot of snow reported across the Black Hills!

A big storm system moved through the region this week, and it brought snow and wind to parts of the Central Rockies and the Black Hills. Many locations picked up over a foot of snow from this storm! Check out some of the snowfall reports!

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Deadwood: 22.5"

Whitewood: 21.4"

Terry Peak: 20.0"

Saint Onge: 18.0"

Deerfield: 14.0"

Spearfish: 14.0"

Hill City: 14.0"

Sundance: 12.3"

Belle Fourche: 12.0"

2 E Sturgis: 11.5"

Camp Crook: 9.0"

Rockerville: 9.0"

Summerset: 7.0"

Mount Rushmore: 6.0"

Custer: 6.0"

Downtown Rapid City: 3.4"

WYOMING:

Wright: 20.0"

Rozet: 18.2"

Downtown Gillette: 13.8"

Colony: 12.0"

Alva" 12.0"

Carlile: 12.0"

Beulah: 12.0"

Moorcroft: 9.0"

Newcastle: 7.2"

Pine Haven: 7.0"

Sundance: 4.5"