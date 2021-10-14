StormTeam 3: Over a foot of snow reported across the Black Hills!

A big storm system moved through the region this week, and it brought snow and wind to parts of the Central Rockies and the Black Hills. Many locations picked up over a foot of snow from this storm! Check out some of the snowfall reports!
SOUTH DAKOTA:
Deadwood: 22.5"
Whitewood: 21.4"
Terry Peak: 20.0"
Saint Onge: 18.0"
Deerfield: 14.0"
Spearfish: 14.0"
Hill City: 14.0"
Sundance: 12.3"
Belle Fourche: 12.0"
2 E Sturgis: 11.5"
Camp Crook: 9.0"
Rockerville: 9.0"
Summerset: 7.0"
Mount Rushmore: 6.0"
Custer: 6.0"
Downtown Rapid City: 3.4"
WYOMING:
Wright: 20.0"
Rozet: 18.2"
Downtown Gillette: 13.8"
Colony: 12.0"
Alva" 12.0"
Carlile: 12.0"
Beulah: 12.0"
Moorcroft: 9.0"
Newcastle: 7.2"
Pine Haven: 7.0"
Sundance: 4.5"