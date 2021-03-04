StormTeam 3: Outstanding Weather Expected for the Upcoming Weekend

A great weekend of weather is expected, as we'll see a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the 50s both days. On Sunday, it will be a tad breezy at times, but that wind will help to boost temperatures into the upper 50s.
We'll see a fair amount of sunshine through the weekend, with highs into the 50s.
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 5:23 PM
