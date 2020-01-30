StormTeam 3: Outlining tonight's snow threat

Sunshine remain in the forecast for the weekend but before that we still have some wintry threats to work around. After patchy fog this morning, a threat for light snow begins to make way into out area tonight. A weak disturbance from the west will push this snow our way alongside rising temperatures coming into the weekend. The biggest threat to us looks to fall during the morning commute on Friday, where on and off light snow will limit visibility as well as create slick surfaces. Activity will begin to die down coming into the afternoon and evening on Friday. When all is said and done, we'll be left with anything from a trace of fresh snow to an inch.