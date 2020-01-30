Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Outlining tonight's snow threat

Light snow is expected tonight and some will see more than others

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Sunshine remain in the forecast for the weekend but before that we still have some wintry threats to work around. After patchy fog this morning, a threat for light snow begins to make way into out area tonight. A weak disturbance from the west will push this snow our way alongside rising temperatures coming into the weekend. The biggest threat to us looks to fall during the morning commute on Friday, where on and off light snow will limit visibility as well as create slick surfaces. Activity will begin to die down coming into the afternoon and evening on Friday. When all is said and done, we'll be left with anything from a trace of fresh snow to an inch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining tonight's snow threat

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Elder care and vulnerable adult protection act

Image

Libraries seeing more visitors than movie theaters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

SAW:Alyssa Ustby

Image

West Hancock girls hope to finish the season strong

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29

Image

Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall

Image

Organ donations up in Iowa

Community Events