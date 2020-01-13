StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

We're waking up to another messy start to the work week with reports of roads across the area either partially or completely covered in fresh snow. The good news is, roads are showing signs of improving...the bad news? An additional 1-3" of snow will be arriving again this Monday evening. This round of snow will last until 1am early Tuesday, but isn't the only system we've got our eyes on. Another isolated chance for snow returns on Wednesday morning. After that, a more prolonged snow event looks to crash in on Friday, lasting through Saturday as well.