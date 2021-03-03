StormTeam 3: Outdoor weather in force through early next week

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, WARM, AND NOT WINDY

Unlike Tuesday, winds Wednesday will be on the lighter side all day long. This means that when temps climb into the low to mid 40s - they will actually feel like the 40s. And with the ever growing spring sun, Wednesday will surely remind some of us of warmer spring days ahead as snow continues to melt.

THIS WEEK: MAINLY SUNNY AND ABOVE AVERAGE

Highs will hold in the mid 40s this week with mainly sunny skies. There is likely to be more clouds Thursday - Saturday than what we have seen the past several days, but it will in general still be more sunny than not. So you can consider it more of the same mild weather.

NEXT WEEK: EVEN WARMER BEFORE THE STORM

Strong winds out of the south Sunday, kicking at 25mph, will again bring us another surge of warm temps just like Tuesday. Highs will soar into the 50s Sunday - Tuesday, with Monday likely being the nicest day for outdoor weather since November. But this build up of warm air will not last. A low pressure system will quickly develop into a large storm across the center of the continent sometime mid next week in the presence of this warm air.

The window I am looking at right now for this storm is Tuesday - Thursday, when it would begin with rain showers and transition into snow towards the back end as temps fall from the 50s into the 30s and 20s during overnight hours. The exact timing is not certain, and the storm could last less than a day or multiple days in our area. What is pretty certain is that this storm will occur in the central part of the US next week.

The weather pattern will likely be rather disturbed after this storm, so there will be an increased chance for more rain and snow the following weekend - something I am keeping a watchful eye on.

Be tuned to the forecast for updates.