StormTeam 3: Outdoor Plans This Weekend? We've Got Some Great Weather In The Forecast

Heading into the weekend, we've got some great weather in the forecast! Sunny skies are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, and high temperatures will be right around 80 degrees. The mornings will be cool and refreshing as temperatures start off in the 50s, possibly even upper 40s Saturday morning.
Tracking plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend!
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 6:56 PM
