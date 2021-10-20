StormTeam 3: Our first freeze of the season likely Friday morning!

Colder is on the way and we may be dealing with our first freeze of the season Friday morning. A cold air mass is moving into the Midwest, as temperatures have already dropped into the 30s and 40s across the Dakota. That colder air will move in for Thursday and Friday, and it will stick around through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday and Friday, but overnight temperatures are set to dip below freezing Friday morning. We'll likely see widespread frost and a least a light freeze across North Iowa and southern Minnesota. If temperatures get cold enough, some areas may experience a hard freeze and that will end the growing season. If you have any patio plants still outside, consider bringing them inside or covering them up later this week.