StormTeam 3: Our Weekend Forecast Features Some Summertime Heat

Heading towards the weekend, get ready for some toasty temperatures! We'll see highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel a bit more humid on Saturday, and heat index values may reach the mid-90s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, but there may be some clouds and few thunderstorms around Saturday morning. After those clear out, the remainder of the weekend is looking dry.
Hot temperatures and some humidity is expected over the weekend.
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:55 PM
