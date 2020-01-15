StormTeam 3: Our Week of Hazards Continues

By now, we've faced 2 snow systems that have left us with morning commute headaches, but the week of wintry onslaughts is not done yet. Wednesday morning will usher in a new threat in the form of a wintry mixture - and ice. A light glaze is possible this morning especially along and south of I-90. North of the interstate, light snowfall will be the main threat (less than half an inch). Once the precipitation passes, Canadian high pressure will come into play bringing sunshine for Thursday, but also a very dangerous chill. Wind chills Wednesday overnight and through Thursday morning will range from 10 to 30 below as winds pick up from the northwest. As for the final hazard of the work week, and you've probably heard, we're tracking a strong winter storm taking aim at the upper Midwest starting Friday and lasting through Saturday. This storm is looking more and more likely with every passing hour and it has the potential to drop the most snow we've seen from a system this new year. It's still too early to nail down any numbers, but it would be wise to prepare for 6-8+" while keeping up with the latest forecast.