StormTeam 3: One more chance for storms before the next dry spell

High humidity and temps Thursday and Friday will certainly make it feel like summer, but it wouldn't be summer without a chance for storms.

Our next chance for storms comes Friday night, as an approaching potent cold front will move in from the Northwest and unlock all the heat and humidity in the air in the form of thunderstorms, some of which could even be severe.

Scattered storms will begin firing off late Friday evening as the cold front approaches. There is a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather across most of the area between Friday night and Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, and strong wind will all be possible. Areas further to the northwest will have a better chance of seeing severe weather as the the cold front will be strongest the earlier it arrives Friday evening, and weaker when it departs Saturday morning.

Rain accumulations are expected to be less than half an inch, but isolated amounts near an inch will be possible in some intense thunderstorms.

After the storms and the front, the rest of the week ahead looks cool, dry, and sunny. High temps in the 70s, low humidity, and with sunshine almost every day.