StormTeam 3: One last cool and cloudy day, then nice weather returns

Spotty showers in the forecast the rest of Tuesday and a cloudy sky is in the equation as nicer weather will be on the way. We'll have to get through Wednesday, too, as clouds take over the day. Both days will feature highs only in the mid and upper 40s, about 10-15 degrees below average. High pressure and a large ridge slides in by the end of the week screaming warmer air in our direction along with sunshine. Highs go from 40s the next 24-36 hours back into the 50s on Thursday, and then 60s for Friday and the weekend. Weak ripples in upper levels may touch off an isolated showers for the weekend. A cooling trend is back in the wake of a cold front, so don't get too used to the nice weather. The next few days should be good for spending time outside with no rain in the forecast (substantial chances), and sun is back wall to wall by Thursday.