StormTeam 3: One More Mild Day on Wednesday!

We'll see more mild weather heading into Wednesday, as temperatures will likely warm into the middle 40s. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a 50 degree reading across northwestern Iowa and southwest Minnesota, where there isn't any remaining snow cover. While these temperatures will be running near 20 degrees above average, we won't quite make it to breaking any records (just a few degrees shy). The record high in Rochester is 50, and the record for Mason City is 51.