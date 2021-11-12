StormTeam 3: On/Off Snow Friday

Winter has returned. Snow showers will be on/off all day long Friday, and we are already seeing some minor accumulation even on roadways.

Temps have dropped to near 30 degrees Friday morning, and while they will rise a bit above freezing in the afternoon, minor accumulation will still be possible despite the slightly warmer temps on grassy and raised surfaces, or if snowfall rates quickly increase in some snow showers.

Accumulation is expected to be around an inch or a bit more closer to I-35 and just west there of where there should be a bit more snow throughout the day. A winter weather advsiory has been issued in this area through early this afternoon. Winds will also be a concern, gusting upwards of 30mph as snow falls on/off all day.

While snow coverage likely declines this afternoon, those few snow showers that are still around could be quite intense. With strong winds and confined but heavy snowfall rates, be aware of suddenly poor conditions when driving this afternoon.

Another chance for snow arrives Saturday night. Another inch could be possible here.