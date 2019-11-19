Clear
StormTeam 3: November rain coming for midweek

Around an inch of rain is possible

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Models in good agreement for a chance of fog the rest of Tuesday into Wednesday. The soggy, icky conditions will continue for a chunk of the work week, however, it stays mild as highs remain in the 40s. A bigger storm rolls in from the Desert Southwest ushering in a chance for rainfall and a light wintry mix on Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will likely remain mostly rain, with up to an inch falling", and then on the backside of the low some snow or a mix may fall. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs may fall a bit on Friday to around Friday. Warmer temperatures again return to the forecast this weekend and next week. Keep an eye on another big storm rolling in by Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned!

