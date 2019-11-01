Clear
StormTeam 3: November is the month of changes

Time, temperatures, and thanksgiving for November

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

November is the month with changes in time, temperatures, and overall weather conditions; and we have Thanksgiving, too.  It's the month out of the year with the biggest temperature swings, and can apply plenty of different types of weather.

The cold front will sweep through the area today sparking snow showers and keeping the temperatures below average again. Today is 11 straight days with highs below average, and this streak won't die anytime soon. Any snow showers or rain showers that form could cause a few isolated slippery spots on highways and the interstate. Be cautious driving tonight if you're out and about with plans. Saturday morning may shake out leftover flurries, and then the quiet conditions take over with a few peek of sun during the weekend. The better of the two days will be on Sunday as a little more sun and warmer temperatures are in the forecast. Long wave trough stabilizes the chilly air for next week as there's no breakdown in view. Lows may drop into the teens and highs in the 20s later in the week with scattered snow chances.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated flurries
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: Upper 30s
Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: NW 5-10

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
