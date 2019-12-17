Clear
StormTeam 3: November in December for Christmas Week

Temps look to stay above average coming soon

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A bulge of warmer-than-average temperatures is coming to the Midwest and the KIMT viewing area.  Temperatures stay chilly tonight and Wednesday before the 30s make a gun toward our market.  Highs could stay above freezing starting Thursday through next week, and potentially last into Christmas.  With this build-up of high pressure, no major snow storms look to be on the horizon.  Quiet weather may continue until the end of 2019.  

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

