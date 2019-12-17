StormTeam 3: November in December for Christmas Week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A bulge of warmer-than-average temperatures is coming to the Midwest and the KIMT viewing area. Temperatures stay chilly tonight and Wednesday before the 30s make a gun toward our market. Highs could stay above freezing starting Thursday through next week, and potentially last into Christmas. With this build-up of high pressure, no major snow storms look to be on the horizon. Quiet weather may continue until the end of 2019.
