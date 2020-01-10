StormTeam 3: Not a total miss on the snowstorm, snow possible Sunday

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A major winter storm is heading toward the Midwest this weekend. The worst of the conditions will track just east-southeast of the viewing area where a foot of snow and ice will be possible. We'll have on the northern side of the storm, and this means a smaller threat for snow. Snow threats will return on Sunday for the whole viewing area by the afternoon and evening. An inch or two is possible.
