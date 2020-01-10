Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Not a total miss on the snowstorm, snow possible Sunday

Could see an inch or two from the storm

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A major winter storm is heading toward the Midwest this weekend.  The worst of the conditions will track just east-southeast of the viewing area where a foot of snow and ice will be possible. We'll have on the northern side of the storm, and this means a smaller threat for snow.  Snow threats will return on Sunday for the whole viewing area by the afternoon and evening.  An inch or two is possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a snow storm just to the southeast of the viewing area

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events