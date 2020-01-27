Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Temps remain above the daily norm through the week despite a lack of sunshine

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Patchy dense fog and cloudy skies headline the start of the work week, but as the fog clears will the clouds be going with it? the quick answer is no. It's best to pull out the vitamin D supplements now because we won't be seeing much sunshine through this last week of January. There's some good news though - snow chances remain low and temperatures will stay above the average through the week. This means roads should remain in good shape, but we could see a bit more fog developing during the evenings/early mornings. It's still early, but the weekend is looking like it could make for a very warm start to February. Groundhog Day (Sunday) is showing signs of temps nearing 40 degrees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A calm but cloudy forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Image

Sean Weather 1/26

Image

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party

Image

Ranked Choice Voting

Image

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

Image

High school students take part in fire training

Image

Sean Weather 1/25

Image

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Image

Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Community Events