Photo Gallery 5 Images
Patchy dense fog and cloudy skies headline the start of the work week, but as the fog clears will the clouds be going with it? the quick answer is no. It's best to pull out the vitamin D supplements now because we won't be seeing much sunshine through this last week of January. There's some good news though - snow chances remain low and temperatures will stay above the average through the week. This means roads should remain in good shape, but we could see a bit more fog developing during the evenings/early mornings. It's still early, but the weekend is looking like it could make for a very warm start to February. Groundhog Day (Sunday) is showing signs of temps nearing 40 degrees.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
- StormTeam 3: Fall temperatures could run below average
- StormTeam 3: Above average temperatures looking likely for September
- StormTeam 3: Sun and rain for the weekend
- Soaking up the sun
- Bike The Sun
- StormTeam 3: Warmest day compared to the average in almost a month
- StormTeam 3: Mild, cloudy weather here to stay
- Iowa's population grows slower than national average