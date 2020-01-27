StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Patchy dense fog and cloudy skies headline the start of the work week, but as the fog clears will the clouds be going with it? the quick answer is no. It's best to pull out the vitamin D supplements now because we won't be seeing much sunshine through this last week of January. There's some good news though - snow chances remain low and temperatures will stay above the average through the week. This means roads should remain in good shape, but we could see a bit more fog developing during the evenings/early mornings. It's still early, but the weekend is looking like it could make for a very warm start to February. Groundhog Day (Sunday) is showing signs of temps nearing 40 degrees.