StormTeam 3: Northern Lights Possible Saturday Morning

An X-Class solar flare (strongest type of solar flare) occurred on the surface of the sun Thursday.

The result, a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), large collection of solar energy, hurdles towards Earth with a forecasted arrival time of late Friday, early Saturday morning. The result of such a phenomena gives us the opportunity to witness one of the most amazing spectacles in space weather, the northern lights.

Right now, the forecasted optimal time to witness the event is anytime after 1am with peak viewing opportunities lasting from 4am till 7am, or sunrise. Additional opportunities will be available on Saturday night as well but immediately following sunset. One thing to note here is that some cloud coverage may play a roll so finding a clear area, looking north, and far away from light pollution will be crucial in truly experiencing such an event.

A key feature to note about events like this is that the arrival of the wave of energy can impact GPS systems and generate electrical interference. These impacts however are expected to be minor.