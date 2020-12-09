StormTeam 3: Northern Lights possible across northern US

The Northern Lights , or aurora borealis, may be visible Wednesday night across the Northern US. A solar flare will impact earth's Magnetic Field today, and a G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect.

The best time to view the skies will be between 9pm-12am when the peak of the solar flare will be colliding with Earth. There is no guarantee that the northern lights will appear wherever you are, but the chance is certainly much greater than normal. The further north you are, the greater your odds become.

Despite this great chance, there might be some spotty clouds in our area. Best way to see the aurora is to get away from lights and look north where there isn't clouds. Clouds generally are expected to increase overnight. There is also a chance for northern lights on Thursday night, but more clouds are expected then.

This is the first G3 level geomagnetic storm since August 26th, 2018. There is a possibility for some slight GPS interruptions. Power grids and utility companies further to our north may even make some adjustments in anticipation of slight voltage complications.