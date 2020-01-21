StormTeam 3: North Iowa under a Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday

This advisory starts at midnight tonight and will continue into 6 pm Wednesday. A glaze of ice along with a few inches of snow will be possible. Stay tuned for further updates!

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Light Snow Expanding Across Iowa Wednesday Morning... .Light snow and wintry mix expected across much of Iowa beginning Wednesday. Snow covered or slushy roads could make travel hazardous and may impact the morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.