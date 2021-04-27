StormTeam 3: No Need For The Umbrella Tomorrow! A Drier Wednesday Expected

Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area tonight, setting us up for drier conditions on Wednesday. Outside of a couple of sprinkles, Wednesday will be a dry day, and there may even be a few peeks of sunshine. Expect highs to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 7:24 PM
