StormTeam 3: Nicest weekend of the season coming

It's 50 days until Spring. We have had eight straight days with cloudy skies. Who is ready for a taste of Spring? Most of us will raise our hands. Highs are expected to jump above average again later this week and especially over the weekend. With a stronger south wind, sunshine, and melting snow, temperatures could gain traction and ramp into the 40s by Sunday.
