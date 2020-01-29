Clear

StormTeam 3: Nicest weekend of the season coming

Highs could soar into the 40s

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 2:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

It's 50 days until Spring.  We have had eight straight days with cloudy skies.  Who is ready for a taste of Spring? Most of us will raise our hands.  Highs are expected to jump above average again later this week and especially over the weekend.  With a stronger south wind, sunshine, and melting snow, temperatures could gain traction and ramp into the 40s by Sunday.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean @ Holy Spirit School

Image

Could Iowa be going hands-free

Image

Travel tips to avoid Coronavirus

Image

Facing America Exhibit

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After more than a week of cloudy conditions, gloomy days are almost over

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/28

Image

Mock Caucus

Image

Fire reignites at The Bakery

Image

Theatre Group Visits the Roots of The Music Man

Community Events