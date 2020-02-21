Clear
StormTeam 3: Nicest weekend of 2020

Sunshine with temperatures approaching 40

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

High pressure pivoting east, we'll be on the warm side of this weather feature giving way to south winds and temperatures approaching 40.  Saturday may start out with some clouds, but sun will peek out by the afternoon and will on Sunday, too.  Enjoy! 

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
