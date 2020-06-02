StormTeam 3: New update keeps severe weather chances high for this evening

The risk of severe thunderstorms has increased later today as SPC has highlighted an enhanced area of severe weather potential. A few morning and early afternoon thunderstorms will be possible as across western Minnesota. These storms are forecast to move east across southern Minnesota this afternoon. The greatest threat of severe thunderstorms will occur by mid-late afternoon from Mankato, eastward to Owatonna and Albert Lea.

Timing remains for the viewing area late this afternoon and especially this evening before ending by midnight. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, very large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Please be aware of the latest forecast.