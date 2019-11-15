StormTeam 3: New Live Eye in the Sky in Austin

The new Live Eye was launched today in the tallest buildings in Austin: The Twin Towers. The camera sits on the 10 story buildings giving us the best view of Austin in the Rochester-Mason City-Austin-Albert Lea TV market. We are excited to showcase the city and the weather on our new cam.
