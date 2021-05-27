StormTeam 3: New Drought Update + A Rain Soaked Thursday

US DROUGHT MONITOR:

The Moderate Drought is still mostly intact across the area, but some reductions in the drought are seen in Dodge, Steele, Mower, Freeborn, Wabasha, Goodhue, and Olmsted counties in Southern Minnesota. This comes after last week's long lasting rain soaked up some soils in this area.

Much more rain is falling this Thursday. And as the drought timetables slowly shift more towards the present by next week, it seems that more reductions in drought are hopefully in our future when the next report is released next Thursday at 8am.

THURSDAY: A SOAKED MARCH-LIKE DAY

Temps will gradually fall form the 50s into the upper 30s over the course of Thursday as rain falls from the skies and NE winds, at times up to 30mph, bring in more cooler and drier air. It will be rainy and cold basically all day - so that's that. Wind chills in the 30s Thursday afternoon will make it feel like March.

Temps will drop so far down overnight that we will have to consider the possibility of some snowflakes. Yes. That's right. Snow. Accumulation is very unlikely given the fresh fallen rain and still warm ground, but snowflakes are a distinct possibility Friday morning as temps drop into the 30s. There is a better chance for this in Southern Minnesota between the hours of 5-9am. Temps gradually recover into the 50s with more sunshine late Friday,

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: SLOWLY WARMER, SMALL RAIN CHANCES

Temps continue to recover into the 60s this weekend, and by memorial day the high temps are likely around 70 degrees. There i a small chance for rain Sunday and Monday as small disturbances move through. Temps continue to warm and become more humid through most of next week into the start of June.