StormTeam 3: Negative Wind Chill Expected Monday

Gusty and breezy conditions will persist through the overnight hours as sustained winds up to 30 mph with wind gusts close to 50 mph will be possible.

A strong blast of arctic air will drift into the forecast zone overnight forcing temperatures to fall through the day. Our daytime high will likely hit during the early hours of the morning, finding ourselves close to single digits by the early afternoon. The big story will be our wind chill values as they will be the lowest we have seen thus far this season.

With breezy conditions expected through the overnight and during the day on Monday, wind chill values will be deep into the negatives with some spots even seeing double digit negatives by noon. Luckily, by the afternoon and into the evening, winds will begin to die down allowing for wind chills values to return close to the present temperature value. Regardless, while wind chill values begin to rise, our actual temperatures will fall into the single digits as overnight lows will likely range between 5 and 10 degrees.