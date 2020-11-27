StormTeam 3: Near To Above Average Temperatures Expected To Start December

Heading into the month of December, it appears as though we will see near to above average temperatures for the first two weeks. Average highs this time of year run in the lower 30s, and with no major outbreaks of cold air expected at this point, temperatures will generally be above average.
Temperatures are expected to be near or above average to start the month of December.
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 7:04 PM
