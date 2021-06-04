StormTeam 3: Near record heat this weekend

Temps will be so hot this weekend, that they could break some records.

Record high temps for June 4th are 93° in Rochester (1934) and 96° in Mason City (1968). For June 5th, the numbers are 94° (1934) and 95° (1977). We will come awfully close to most of these records.

Sunday is unlikely to break records for now as temps are forecast to be slightly lower, and also those heat records for June 6th are higher in the upper 90s set on a super hot day in 2011 ten years ago.

This weekend, stay cool, stay hydrated, stay protected. It's a hot and sunny one with a UV Index of 9 all weekend long.