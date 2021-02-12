StormTeam 3: Near Record Cold This Weekend

Arctic air is locked in place over the Midwest, and we could be talking about record lows come Monday morning. Here's a look at the forecast lows over the next few days compared to the current records for the dates.
We'll be close to breaking some record lows this weekend, and likely will Monday morning.
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 8:24 PM
