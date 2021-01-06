StormTeam 3: Near Normal Temps Return for the Weekend

It's been a pretty nice start to the year of 2021 in terms of weather across the Upper Midwest. Above normal temps in the 30s, some reaching into the 40s, have welcomed us into the new work week with open arms (and a little bit of welcomed sunshine). You may have noticed, clouds have steadily taken over the skies alongside plenty of overnight and early morning fog. Conditions have turned gray, but that hasn't stopped the above normal stretch! We'll be finishing off the work week with warmer than normal temps. By the weekend, things looks to remain dry, mostly on the cloudy side, with temps falling back to where they should be around this time of the year.