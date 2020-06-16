StormTeam 3: A hot breeze through Thursday

High pressure to our east is holding steady, feeding us strong southerly return flow on the systems backside. These strong southerly winds will be in place through Thursday, and will continue to feed us increasing temperatures and slowly increasing moisture. Expect wind between 10-20mph between now and Thursday evening, with gusts occasionally above 30mph.

Clouds will clear on Tuesday morning, giving way to a perfectly sunny and hot day with temps rising into the upper 80s. More sun and heat on tap for Wednesday and most of Thursday. A great three days to get outside!

A cold front moves in late Thursday to bring us scattered storms from then through the end of the week.