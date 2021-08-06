Clear

StormTeam 3: Multiple rounds of storms on tap for this weekend

Be aware of the forecast, some could be severe

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this weekend. While you could see something during the middle of the day Sat/Sun, the best chances come early and late. Severe weather will be a concern, especially Saturday night. At least we can expect some rain! 

Saturday: Stormy likely early before 10am. High temps in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm possible during the day. Stronger scattered-widespread storms capable of severe weather move in more and more starting after 4pm and increasing into the night.

Sunday: Storms possible early and in the middle of the day. Another good chance for more storms late Sunday night.

