StormTeam 3: Multiple rounds of storms on tap for this weekend

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this weekend. While you could see something during the middle of the day Sat/Sun, the best chances come early and late. Severe weather will be a concern, especially Saturday night. At least we can expect some rain!

Saturday: Stormy likely early before 10am. High temps in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray storm possible during the day. Stronger scattered-widespread storms capable of severe weather move in more and more starting after 4pm and increasing into the night.

Sunday: Storms possible early and in the middle of the day. Another good chance for more storms late Sunday night.