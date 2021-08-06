StormTeam 3: Multiple Rounds Of Storms Possible Over The Weekend

A storm system will be moving into the region this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected to accompany it, and we could be tracking multiple rounds of storms.

Our first rounds of storms will arrive early Saturday morning, and there is a low-end risk for some hail and heavy rainfall, especially across southern Minnesota.

Another round of storms is expected to develop late Saturday evening and continue into Saturday night. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather as some storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

Depending upon how the previous two rounds of storms play out on Saturday, there could yet be more storms moving through the area on Sunday.

Because several rounds of storms are possible over the weekend, many locations could pick up over one inch of rainfall by the end of the day on Sunday. Definitely, some good news considering our current drought situation.