StormTeam 3: Multiple Rain Chances Through the Extended Forecast

Heading into the final week of August, we've got multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms. Definitely some welcome news considering the overall drought situation. While some decent rainfall is going to be possible for many locations, it will still take several inches of rainfall to help alleviate the drought conditions. Our first chance of rain arrives tonight into Tuesday, then more off-and-on chances from Thursday into the weekend. As of now, Thursday and Friday hold the best chances for widespread shower and storm activity.
Tracking several chances for rain this week
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 9:44 PM
